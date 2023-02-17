WTB/WTT: Looking for 5700x (maybe better?)

As the title says, I'm looking for a 5700x (or better if price/deal works out?) so I can upgrade my 2700x. I'm looking to save a few bucks if possible (unless you're feeling generous and want to sell me a CPU for dirt cheap 😁) so I'm offering up some hardware I have around that I'm not using as trade/partial trade. Hopefully this fits the bill for someone out there 🤞 Msg me if interested in a deal/sale, ty in advance!



-PNY 1070ti - Dual fan stock cooler. Never mined on, light gaming use. Purchased from someone here some time ago iirc. Solid card, never had any issues with it. Was in use until recent upgrade to a 2080ti.

-2700x - Obv if I can score a new CPU, my current 2700x will be up for grabs. Bought new by me, lived life under a 360AIO, no OC outside of PBO.

-8gb (2x4gb) Crucial Ballistix 2400mhz - This is the white version of this RAM. Used in my main server until I upgraded to 16gb. Bought new by me. Never oc'd, works great.

-i3 6100 - I should have a couple of these lying around but I know I have at least one. All came out of Dell SFF PC's.

-Intel Dual GBe NIC - Bought 2, only needed one. Used briefly until I switched to the low profile version of this card. This ones been sitting on a shelf for many months now. Works good.