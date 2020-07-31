WTB/WTT: 8TB to 14TB hard drive, partial trade for Intel NAS, Samsung 500GB SSD, Intel AX200 WiFi 6, AMD Ryzen coolers, Pi 3B, 8GB DDR3 SO-DIMM

Wanted to buy 8TB, 10TB, 12TB or 14TB hard drive, internal or external. The drive can be shucked and I'm not looking for a particular brand. It will be installed inside a desktop computer for archive storage. Please include the CDI if you have a used one. Heatware in my signature. I have some items that I can partial trade for your drive + cash or PayPal. I can pickup if you are local to 91320 / So Cal.
Items that I can use for a partial trade + cash or PayPal:
Intel SS4200-E 4-bay SATA NAS running FreeNAS OS - I detailed here. It is a 4-bay (maximum SATA disk size 8.0TB) SATA NAS that has a DOM (Disk On Module) which is a Solid State Disk (SSD) loaded with FreeNAS. I upgraded the RAM from 512MB to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300. Add-on's: RAM upgraded to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300, a PCI-E ribbon cable to attach a PCI-E video card to it I can throw a compatible card in for free, and a serial to USB cable. I won't be able to ship this as it is heavy and cost too much to ship.
Samsung EVO 750 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD hardly any use only 6 months works great
Raspberry Pi 3B in a Flirc aluminum case (best case you can get!) used but excellent condition no scratches
Intel AX200 (AX200HMW) mini PCI-E wireless card (half size) card in a Fenvi FV101 PCI-E 1x adapter, for providing a desktop PC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), works on AMD and Intel motherboards in a standard PCI-E 1x slot, brand new I ended up not needing it.
UNITEK USB 3.0 to SATA6G Aluminum Docking Station (UNITEK Y-1091) BNIB, I took it out of the box once to look at it but was never used
WD Blue 1TB 5400RPM 2.5" SATA HDD (WS10SPCX) used works great
AMD Wraith Prism cooler, from a Ryzen 3900X, BNIB never used
AMD Wraith Stealth cooler, from a Ryzen 3600, BNIB never used
1 x Crucial 8GB DDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v (CT102464BF160B.M16FN) used works, the below was paired with this
1 x SK Hynix 8GB DDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v (HMT41GS6BFR8A) used works, the above was paired with this
1 x Hynix 2GB DDR3 PC3-8500 SO-DIMM used works
2 x Samsung 2GB DDR3 PC3-12000 SO-DIMM used works
1 x Samsung 1GB DDR3 PC3-10600 SO-DIMM (M471B2873FHS-CH9) used works
1 x Kingston 1GB DDR2 PC2-4300 DIMM 1.8v used works
1 x single TP-Link TL-PA9020P AV-2000 Powerline ethernet adapter, 2-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit)
1 x single TP-Link TL-PA8030P AV-1300 Powerline ethernet adapter, 3-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit)
1 x TP-Link TL-PA4010 AV-600 Powerline ethernet adapter used works great (single unit, not the kit)
Heatware is QSnexus 133-0-0. Thanks!
