WTB/WTT: 8TB to 14TB hard drive, partial trade for Intel NAS, Samsung 500GB SSD, Intel AX200 WiFi 6, AMD Ryzen coolers, Pi 3B, 8GB DDR3 SO-DIMM

Wanted to buy 8TB, 10TB, 12TB or 14TB hard drive, internal or external. The drive can be shucked and I'm not looking for a particular brand. It will be installed inside a desktop computer for archive storage. Please include the CDI if you have a used one. Heatware in my signature. I have some items that I can partial trade for your drive + cash or PayPal. I can pickup if you are local to 91320 / So Cal.Items that I can use for a partial trade + cash or PayPal:Intel SS4200-E 4-bay SATA NAS running FreeNAS OS - I detailed here . It is a 4-bay (maximum SATA disk size 8.0TB) SATA NAS that has a DOM (Disk On Module) which is a Solid State Disk (SSD) loaded with FreeNAS. I upgraded the RAM from 512MB to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300. Add-on's: RAM upgraded to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300, a PCI-E ribbon cable to attach a PCI-E video card to it I can throw a compatible card in for free, and a serial to USB cable. I won't be able to ship this as it is heavy and cost too much to ship.Samsung EVO 750 500GB 2.5" SATAhardly any use only 6 months works greatRaspberry Pi 3B in a Flirc aluminum case (best case you can get!) used but excellent condition no scratchesIntel AX200 (AX200HMW) mini PCI-E wireless card (half size) card in a Fenvi FV101 PCI-E 1x adapter , for providing a desktop PC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), works on AMD and Intel motherboards in a standard PCI-E 1x slot, brand new I ended up not needing it.UNITEK USB 3.0 to SATA6G Aluminum Docking Station ( UNITEK Y-1091 ) BNIB, I took it out of the box once to look at it but was never usedWD Blue 1TB 5400RPM 2.5" SATA HDD ( WS10SPCX ) used works greatAMD Wraith Prism cooler, from a Ryzen 3900X, BNIB never usedAMD Wraith Stealth cooler, from a Ryzen 3600, BNIB never used1 x CrucialDDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v ( CT102464BF160B.M16FN ) used works, the below was paired with this1 x SK HynixDDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v ( HMT41GS6BFR8A ) used works, the above was paired with this1 x Hynix 2GB DDR3 PC3-8500 SO-DIMM used works2 x Samsung 2GB DDR3 PC3-12000 SO-DIMM used works1 x Samsung 1GB DDR3 PC3-10600 SO-DIMM ( M471B2873FHS-CH9 ) used works1 x Kingston 1GB DDR2 PC2-4300 DIMM 1.8v used works1 x single TP-Link TL-PA9020P AV-2000 Powerline ethernet adapter, 2-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit)1 x single TP-Link TL-PA8030P AV-1300 Powerline ethernet adapter, 3-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit)1 x TP-Link TL-PA4010 AV-600 Powerline ethernet adapter used works great (single unit, not the kit)Heatware is QSnexus 133-0-0 . Thanks!