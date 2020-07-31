WTB/WTT: 8TB to 14TB hard drive, partial trade for 2 x Samsung 500GB SSD, Intel NAS, Intel AX200 WiFi6 PCI-E, AMD coolers, Pi 3B, 2 x 8GB DDR3 SO-DIMM

Wanted to buy one 8TB, 10TB, 12TB or 14TB hard drive, can be internal or external but I do plan to use it internally. I'm not looking for a particular brand. It will be installed inside a desktop computer for archive storage. Please include the CDI if you have a used one. Heatware in my signature. I have some items that I can partial trade for your drive + cash or PayPal. I can pickup if you are local to 91320 / Thousand Oaks, So Cal. Heatware is QSnexus 133-0-0. Terms: must have Heatware, PayPal for payment only or Google Pay, or local cash. If partial trading I ship to the US48 only.
Iems that I can do a partial trade with + my funds:
Intel SS4200-E 4-bay SATA NAS running FreeNAS OS - detailed here. It is a 4-bay SATA NAS that has a DOM (Disk On Module) which is a Solid State Disk (SSD) loaded with FreeNAS. I upgraded the RAM from 512MB to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300. Add-on parts: RAM upgraded to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300, a PCI-E ribbon cable to attach a PCI-E video card to the NAS, I can throw a compatible ATI PCI-E video card in for free, and a RS-232 serial to USB cable. I won't be able to ship this as it is heavy and cost too much to ship. It has Fujitsu-Siemens branding on it, some came like that and some just had Intel branding.
Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD SATA 2.5" SATA not refurbished, hardly used works great, original box, CDI in attachments.
Samsung 750 EVO 500GB SSD SATA 2.5" SATA not refubished, hardly used works great, original box
Raspberry Pi 3B in a Flirc aluminum case (best case you can get!) used but excellent condition no scratches, can include PSU or not
Intel AX200 (AX200HMW) mini PCI-E wireless card (half size) card in a Fenvi FV101 PCI-E 1x adapter, for providing a desktop PC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), works on AMD and Intel motherboards in a standard PCI-E 1x slot, brand new I ended up not needing it.
UNITEK USB 3.0 to SATA6G Aluminum Docking Station (UNITEK Y-1091) BNIB, I took it out of the box once to look at it but was never used
WD Blue 1TB 5400RPM 2.5" SATA HDD (WS10SPCX) used works great
AMD Wraith Prism cooler, from a Ryzen 3900X, BNIB never used
AMD Wraith Stealth cooler, from a Ryzen 3600, BNIB never used
1 x Crucial 8GB DDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v (CT102464BF160B.M16FN) used works, the below was paired with this (to have 16GB RAM in a laptop)
1 x SK Hynix 8GB DDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v (HMT41GS6BFR8A) used works, the above was paired with this (to have 16GB RAM in a laptop)
2 x Samsung 2GB DDR3 PC3-12000 SO-DIMM used works
1 x Hynix 2GB DDR3 PC3-8500 SO-DIMM used works
1 x Samsung 1GB DDR3 PC3-10600 SO-DIMM (M471B2873FHS-CH9) used works
1 x Kingston 1GB DDR2 PC2-4300 DIMM 1.8v used works
1 x TP-Link TL-PA9020P AV-2000 Powerline ethernet adapter, 2-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit) no box
1 x TP-Link TL-PA8030P AV-1300 Powerline ethernet adapter, 3-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit) no box
1 x TP-Link TL-PA4010 Kit AV-600 Powerline ethernet adapter kit, used works great (this includes 2 adapters, the matching pair, full kit) original box
Heatware is QSnexus 133-0-0. Thanks!
Iems that I can do a partial trade with + my funds:
Intel SS4200-E 4-bay SATA NAS running FreeNAS OS - detailed here. It is a 4-bay SATA NAS that has a DOM (Disk On Module) which is a Solid State Disk (SSD) loaded with FreeNAS. I upgraded the RAM from 512MB to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300. Add-on parts: RAM upgraded to 2GB DDR2 PC2-5300, a PCI-E ribbon cable to attach a PCI-E video card to the NAS, I can throw a compatible ATI PCI-E video card in for free, and a RS-232 serial to USB cable. I won't be able to ship this as it is heavy and cost too much to ship. It has Fujitsu-Siemens branding on it, some came like that and some just had Intel branding.
Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD SATA 2.5" SATA not refurbished, hardly used works great, original box, CDI in attachments.
Samsung 750 EVO 500GB SSD SATA 2.5" SATA not refubished, hardly used works great, original box
Raspberry Pi 3B in a Flirc aluminum case (best case you can get!) used but excellent condition no scratches, can include PSU or not
Intel AX200 (AX200HMW) mini PCI-E wireless card (half size) card in a Fenvi FV101 PCI-E 1x adapter, for providing a desktop PC with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), works on AMD and Intel motherboards in a standard PCI-E 1x slot, brand new I ended up not needing it.
UNITEK USB 3.0 to SATA6G Aluminum Docking Station (UNITEK Y-1091) BNIB, I took it out of the box once to look at it but was never used
WD Blue 1TB 5400RPM 2.5" SATA HDD (WS10SPCX) used works great
AMD Wraith Prism cooler, from a Ryzen 3900X, BNIB never used
AMD Wraith Stealth cooler, from a Ryzen 3600, BNIB never used
1 x Crucial 8GB DDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v (CT102464BF160B.M16FN) used works, the below was paired with this (to have 16GB RAM in a laptop)
1 x SK Hynix 8GB DDR3L PC3-12800 SO-DIMM, 1.35v (HMT41GS6BFR8A) used works, the above was paired with this (to have 16GB RAM in a laptop)
2 x Samsung 2GB DDR3 PC3-12000 SO-DIMM used works
1 x Hynix 2GB DDR3 PC3-8500 SO-DIMM used works
1 x Samsung 1GB DDR3 PC3-10600 SO-DIMM (M471B2873FHS-CH9) used works
1 x Kingston 1GB DDR2 PC2-4300 DIMM 1.8v used works
1 x TP-Link TL-PA9020P AV-2000 Powerline ethernet adapter, 2-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit) no box
1 x TP-Link TL-PA8030P AV-1300 Powerline ethernet adapter, 3-port Gigabit Passthrough (2×2 MIMO) used works great (single unit, not the kit) no box
1 x TP-Link TL-PA4010 Kit AV-600 Powerline ethernet adapter kit, used works great (this includes 2 adapters, the matching pair, full kit) original box
Heatware is QSnexus 133-0-0. Thanks!
Attachments
-
64.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited: