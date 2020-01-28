WTB: Windows Server Key & W10 Pro key (see inside)

Looking for LEGITIMATE (not a KMS cracked or similar) product keys that I do not have to worry about being deactivated or needing re-arming after every security update. These "keys" I can get from "other sources for free" but I do not want to go down that route & I prefer to pay for my software even if Adobe did screw me royally with my CS6 license. Need a license key for the standard version of Windows Server 2012+ (later the better as can download the OS from Microsoft anyway but it needs to support the technology from 4th gen i7 CPU & motherboard - Asus Sabertooth Z87 TUF from memory) as well as key to upgrade from Windows 10 Home x64 installation to W10 Pro x64 (so I can RDP into the machine - tried the hacks & they don't work hence why rather go to Pro) I am in the UK so need to work in the UK obviously & use English British language packs as default. I have had keys that promise to do this yet when go to use them they either do not work or will not allow me to add the correct keyboard layouts for some reason (that one was new to me!!!).