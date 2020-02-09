WTB Windows 8/8.1 Pro - Retail or OEM, Full or Upgrade

xlt92explorer

xlt92explorer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2007
Messages
1,126
Hi everyone, like the title says, looking for an unused 8/8.1 Pro key, Retail or OEM, Full or Upgrade are all OK. Got an older PC that flat won't run Win10 properly. Someone has to have one of these kicking around yet.

It's been a long time, but I've got Heatware under xlt92explorer and eBay feedback under gt19mustang98. Let me know what you have!
 
Tags
8.1 win 8 win 8.1 win8 win8.1 windows
