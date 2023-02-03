WTB: Windows 10 pro install key

Hey squad,I was repairing my friend's mom's laptop last night. HDD is dying so I threw an SSD in there. I am excited to see if this $28 dollar upgrade breathes new life into her 5 year old Toshiba that was taking nearly 5 minutes to fully boot up.Anyway, I pulled the product key using the powershell command from her old install and I tried installing Win 10, but it keeps saying invalid. Even when I tried offline install.Not sure what is going on there, but I figure I am not going to fumble with it anymore.If anyone has a cheap OEM 7 or 10 key for a retired old elementary school teacher it would really make both of our days (and let me start my weekend sooner).Thank you!