WTB: Windows 10 pro install key

D

Dark12

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 13, 2003
Messages
1,867
Hey squad,

I was repairing my friend's mom's laptop last night. HDD is dying so I threw an SSD in there. I am excited to see if this $28 dollar upgrade breathes new life into her 5 year old Toshiba that was taking nearly 5 minutes to fully boot up.

Anyway, I pulled the product key using the powershell command from her old install and I tried installing Win 10, but it keeps saying invalid. Even when I tried offline install.

Not sure what is going on there, but I figure I am not going to fumble with it anymore.

If anyone has a cheap OEM 7 or 10 key for a retired old elementary school teacher it would really make both of our days (and let me start my weekend sooner). (y)

Thank you!
 
B

Beaflag VonRathburg

Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2015
Messages
589
Download HWIDGen and you're done in a minute. You then know how to use it and are never buying a Windows 10 key again unless you need it for legitimate Enterprise purposes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top