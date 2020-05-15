WTB: Weak X16 3.0 DP 1.4 GPU, Lian Li PC-Q08 or PC-Q18B, z390 ITX

-unwanted old Displayport 1.4 GPUs. Must be DP 1.4. prefer no 6pin power, but open to offers.
I'm in need of (2) GPUs. I am using them as devices under test in displayport oscilloscope probing. Examples of cards:
  • RX460 --> RX590
  • quadro p400, p620, p1000
  • radeon pro wx2100, wx3100, wx3200, wx4100
  • gtx 1050ti, 1650, 1660
  • GT 1030
-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)
-ITX case: looking for a Lian Li PC-Q08 or PC-Q18B
-ITX motherboard: z390
-SFX PSU



Methods of Payment:
Paypal.

Reputation:
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
 
