WTB: Weak X16 3.0 DP 1.4 GPU, Lian Li PC-Q08 or PC-Q18B, z390 ITX

-unwanted old Displayport 1.4 GPUs. Must be DP 1.4. prefer no 6pin power, but open to offers.
I'm in need of (2) GPUs. I am using them as devices under test in displayport oscilloscope probing. Examples of cards:
-ITX case: looking for a Lian Li PC-Q08 or PC-Q18B
-ITX motherboard: z390
-SFX PSU
Methods of Payment:
Paypal.
Reputation:
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
