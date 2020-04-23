WTB: WD 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD

Hello,



Depending on the price and how much it has been used, I am looking to purchase a WD 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD. Looking for a reasonable price, otherwise will just pick up a 1TB WD Blue SN550 new for ~$100 after tax and cash back sites later today.



This is a low priority as I plan to purchase this as a gift for a dear friend that is going through a tough time. He is gaming on a mechanical HD which is making me cringe.



Edit: Is there a way for WD SSD drives to show life expectancy like how the Samsung Magician tool does for Samsung drives?