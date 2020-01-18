WTB: Video card for $50 shipped - Low PSU requirement

Title says it all - I'm willing to spend $50 shipped on a video card for a buddy (he's currently using a 9800GT 512mb). I am hoping for something along the lines of a 750 ti 2GB or better.. Here's the rub: he only has a 320W Platinum-rated power supply (it's an HP G600 G1). The card itself cannot have more than a single 6-pin and preferably none at all. Post/PM offers, this is a gift for good friend of mine. No B.S. Thanks as always [H]!! My Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/118072/to (5/0/0) -- I'm also looking for a 2 x 4gb set of DDR3 1600 for cheap to go in the same machine. --