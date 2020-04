Hey guys.. Looking to buy a used fully functional PC for my 8 yr oldnephew that can handle Fortnite on high settings. My budget limit is $500..... If any of you guys are upgrading to new rigs and trying to offload your older PCs for some extra income. Let me know plz.. I'm in NYC/NJ area and can most likely pick it up to avoid S&H charges.... Email me plz... Thnx