I have a friend using Win 7 that needs a usb wireless adapter and a usb 2.0 or 3.0 hub, 4 ports max. He has no ntework and can't download drivers so it must either come with a cd driver disk or not need it for Win 7. I would even buy two just to make sure he gets what he needs.

$25.00 including shipping for all and I cover the PPal fees? Must be shipped quickly.