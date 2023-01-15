WTB USB hub w/ SD card reader, USB header for motherboard

Tengis

Tengis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 11, 2003
Messages
5,608
Looking for a USB hub with a built in card reader. This is the kind of junk someone here probably has sitting around in a drawer for the last year.

While Im at it, a USB header that plugs into a motherboard and mounts in a PCI slot on a case would be useful too. I have thrown all of mine away over the years and now that I actually need more USB ports I dont have any.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top