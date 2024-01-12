Wtb Unlocked (TMobile)Samsung Note 9 or higher

Phone got ran over (Note 9) as I was taking care of my dad. Its Tmobile service.
He's a ww2 vet if that helps lol.
Around $150 shipped to california 90020 if possible.
OfferUp
96 5 Star Rating
https://offerup.co/profile/matteok
Heatware
5-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/97274/to
Thank you
