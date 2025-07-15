  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Unfi Switch Pro 8 PoE, SFP Fiber Parts

B

boasist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 23, 2005
Messages
1,479
Hello all, looking to expand the network and after a long silence just checking in to see if anyone has a lead or these parts around to assist.

1x Switch 8 Pro PoE
2x 10g multi mode fiber SFP modules
~100 foot multi mode fiber cable with matching ends to the SFP modules above.

Thank you, glad to see you all around DPOSCORP
 
