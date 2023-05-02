WTB: Two Office 2010 or 2016 keys

C

commissioneranthony

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 2, 2008
Messages
1,199
Looking for two keys of either:
Office 2010 Standard / Professional plus x64
Office 2016 Professional / Professional Plus x32

I have the 2010 downloaded iso, but no keys left. I know it's old, but no microsoft account required for 2010.
I usually just harvest them from discarded machines, but I ran out.
Thanks!

edit: it looks like office 2016 may allow for no signin, but I have not confirmed this. only a few sites have suggested this.
 
Last edited:
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,910
commissioneranthony said:
edit: it looks like office 2016 may allow for no signin, but I have not confirmed this. only a few sites have suggested this.
Click to expand...
2016 does have a perpetual license option, not certain if its still sold regularly other than to enterprise customers though since there are newer versions out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top