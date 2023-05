Hey guys - I have an itch to get a TG-16 back - I am interested in a TurboGrafx-16 system, TurboDuo system, or anything similar (and games!)- including the TurboGrafx-16 Mini retro console re-release from Konami in 2020. I'm aware of the market conditions and will pay fair - but would rather buy from someone here that is trusted than some random schmo.



Let me know what you have! Thank you!