WTB / trade for AMD Phenom II x6 1100t

C

cyclone3d

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
17,114
Looking for:
AMD Phenom II x6 1100t CPU.

Any of you still have one kicking around you want to get rid of?

If so, how much and / or what would you be willing to trade for?
 
1100t is gonna be hard/expensive. The top tier chips always hold value and are rare. 1055t is a lot more common.
 
Thanks. I know I can get one off eBay, but trying not to spend that much.

The 1100t is supposed to be a slightly better overclocker than the 1090t, so that is why I am looking for the 1100t.
 
