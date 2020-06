I'm building three computers for my kids (ages 11, 10, and 8) to do homework and play some games when they're done. I think I'm set with the other components, but I'm looking for three GTX 1060 cards. They'll be playing at 1080p so a 1060 should be fine. I want to go with relatively similar cards so there's no jealousy. Let me know what you have, looking to pay $80 for 3GB models or $100 for 6GB.