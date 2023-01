This is a long shot going around twenty years back, but I managed to find a dirty Thermaltake Tsunami Dream case up my street last week. After a very thorough cleaning it's in fine shape and now home to a Ryzen 3600 build. Problem is, it has two empty 5.25" bays. Does anyone have a pair rattling around? If you even have one I have a friend with a 3D printer who could knock out something for me. Thanks for looking!