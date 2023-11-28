WTB: Thermalright SLK [600/800/900/948] Heatsink (longshot I know)

Alright guys, this is a weird one.

When I first got into computers, using this forum, my first overclocked system had a Thermalright SLK-600 on my AMD socket A cpu. I still have my old chip but I was hoping to find my cooler some day, but I think it may have ended up in the waste bin over the years. I don't need the specific one, but any of this style would be awesome. Looking to piece together my original pc or at least for a memento of the past. I have been unable to find one for years of looking, not sure what they go for. Let me know what you think is fair.

Thanks everyone!

