WTB: Thermalright AM2/3/4 Backplate-Standoffs

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by jstanthr, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM.

  1. Jan 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM #1
    jstanthr

    jstanthr Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    200
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2009
    Long story short, I've got a Thermalright Ultra120 extreme, love that ting, built like a tank and i've used it for over 10 years. Figured i would carry it over from my i5 to my upcoming Ryzen build. Its my daily driver rig so no crazy oc or anything so it'll be fine. I have all the intel kits, 775 / 1366 / 1155 i have the one with the bolt in the middle that you can adjust the mounting pressure with. Apparently it'll work with the backplate and standoffs from the full kit. Emailed thermalright and they want 25$ + 9.95$ shipping. Hoping someone here has one i can get cheaper.
     
    jstanthr, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM
    jstanthr, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Jan 19, 2020 at 12:27 AM #2
    jstanthr

    jstanthr Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    200
    Joined:
    Nov 11, 2009
    Last edited: Jan 19, 2020 at 12:46 AM
    jstanthr, Jan 19, 2020 at 12:27 AM
    jstanthr, Jan 19, 2020 at 12:27 AM
    #2