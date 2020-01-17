WTB: Thermalright AM2/3/4 Backplate-Standoffs

Long story short, I've got a Thermalright Ultra120 extreme, love that ting, built like a tank and i've used it for over 10 years. Figured i would carry it over from my i5 to my upcoming Ryzen build. Its my daily driver rig so no crazy oc or anything so it'll be fine. I have all the intel kits, 775 / 1366 / 1155 i have the one with the bolt in the middle that you can adjust the mounting pressure with. Apparently it'll work with the backplate and standoffs from the full kit. Emailed thermalright and they want 25$ + 9.95$ shipping. Hoping someone here has one i can get cheaper.