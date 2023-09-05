WTB/TF: 10" or Larger Tablet, Large Capacity Battery Bank, and VPN Service (Pref PIA)

Whelp, I'm dirt ass poor, so I need as cheap as possible on the cash front. I also have some stuff to trade, which I'll add to as I sort through storage. I only rented for one month on a "1st month 90% off!" promotion. So everything is going bye by in approx 30 days. One thing I do have right now is a $104 Home Depot credit/gift card.

Tablet: My 8" fire finally is biting the dust. I'd like a 10" (or larger) for browsing via Chrome, and that can of course play videos (Youtube and loaded MP4/MKV). That's all it will be used for. Needs to hold a charge, as many places I use it there's no plug in. Need to be able to load files (videos) from a Win 10 computer. Has to have working WiFi. Working headphone port. Bluetooth would be nice, but don't see it as critical. Ability to buy (if it doesn't come with) a folding cover that acts as stand would also be nice.

Battery bank: I'm staying in a transitional housing unit (basically a tiny house) that unfortunately has no electricity. I need a larger capacity battery bank that I can charge while I'm out during the day or door dashing at night so that I can run USB fans and lights when I get "home".

VPN: Also need coupon/discount/code for torrent friendly VPN service (PIA preferred)

PM me offers, suggestions.

Thanks
 
I have an old Galaxy Tab S that has been sitting in a storage for quite some time. Screen is perfect and I have a case on it already. The screen is still absolutely beautiful but it uses micro-USB to charge.
 
I have 40 to 45 Amp Hour rated LiFePO4 batteries, but they weigh 12 - 13 pounds each and that exceeds USPS's 5.5 pound Lithium shipping weight limit. I'm in NJ. Unless someone knows how to arrange shipping for 3 of these, I'd gladly send 3 to you.

Heavier amounts of Lithium are trickier to ship than your average Laptop battery. I also have 8 AWG wires with nice copper ring terminals solder slugged AND crimped to run them in parallel. You just need an LiFePO4 rated battery charger, although I also use a 1 amp Lead Acid slow trickle charger to bring them back to life if they are severely discharged. But you definitely need an LiFePO4 rated charger if you're charging at 5+ amps.

Again, if someone can figure out how I can ship these by ground shipping and figure out how to work with "Hazard" shipping, I can donate.

USPS Lithium rules:
Each lithium metal or lithium alloy cell or battery must contain no more than 0.3 gram of lithium content. Each lithium-ion or lithium polymer cell or battery must not exceed a watt-hour rating of 2.7 Wh. No limit on the number of cells/batteries. Each mailpiece must not exceed 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) total weight.

I would have sold my 35+ LiFePO4 batteries long ago if it weren't for this rule. I sold some locally on Craigslist and I shoulda just sold them all. But now with SHTF being a real possibility, keeping these may not be a bad idea.
 
YGPM

U2


EDIT: Also need coupon/discount/code for torrent friendly VPN service (PIA preferred)
 
