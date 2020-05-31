WTB - Tablet

deathhorse
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 29, 2010
- Messages
- 1,579
Hello,
Im looking for a tablet for a 10 year old girl.
its going in a case so color is no problem.
She wants to be able to draw on it doesnt need to be a drawing pad per say she just wants to be able to do that pixel or or coloring books. Also needs to be able to use the google play store
price range $50 - $150
paypal or google wallet for payment
