WTB: T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Gateway

Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.
Are you specifically looking for one of T-Mobiles 5G modem/router combo units (like the nokia trash can they had), or are you just looking to use T-Mobile 5G as a home gateway? The reason I ask (also have been using T-Mo 5G at home for internet gateway for about 5 years now) is that there are a few ways to accomplish this if you're open to creative options. For example I have a few Netgear portable 5G hotspots which can be modified to work as a home gateway (modem) for T-Mo, and work great if you aren't afraid of ssh'ing into something. I also have a spare "Invisagig" which also does the trick (what I am currently using). I currently use a sim card on my plan that's intended for a phone line, with unlimited data.