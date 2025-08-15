WTB: T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Gateway

Are you specifically looking for one of T-Mobiles 5G modem/router combo units (like the nokia trash can they had), or are you just looking to use T-Mobile 5G as a home gateway? The reason I ask (also have been using T-Mo 5G at home for internet gateway for about 5 years now) is that there are a few ways to accomplish this if you're open to creative options. For example I have a few Netgear portable 5G hotspots which can be modified to work as a home gateway (modem) for T-Mo, and work great if you aren't afraid of ssh'ing into something. I also have a spare "Invisagig" which also does the trick (what I am currently using). I currently use a sim card on my plan that's intended for a phone line, with unlimited data.