WTB: Synology NAS

My parent's old DS216j which is used to run Synology surveillance is either dying or the drives are about to crap out because the web interface is beyond slow, takes 30-40 seconds just to open the control panel, or do anything with the web interface. With that said, I am looking to replace their Synology box.
A few things
heatware: sickb0y 69-0
eBay: rebelbout 719-0
Paypal ready (payment will be paid as Goods only no exceptions. I will even cover the fees so you get exactly what you ask for)
let me know your heatware and how much you want for it shipped to Southern California.
operators are standing by!
- Don't need drives I have tons of them I keep as reserved for my FreeNAS and Unraid servers.
- Don't need anything fancy is purely for Synology Surveillance station, don't care if it transcodes, supports plex, supports dockers, etc.
- 2-4 bay, it all depends on how much you ask, I would like a 4 bay but they're pretty pricey so whatever you have let me know.
