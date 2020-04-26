WTB: Surface Pro Type Cover (from SP4 or newer)

P

project86

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 3, 2004
Messages
163
As the title says, looking for the Surface Pro 4 or newer keyboard. Don't want the Surface Pro 3 version as it has inferior keys.

Used is fine as long as it isn't beat up - I trust second hand gear from the users around here far more than I do from eBay. Currently using gray which I love but any color would be fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top