WTB: Surface Pro Type Cover (from SP4 or newer)

As the title says, looking for the Surface Pro 4 or newer keyboard. Don't want the Surface Pro 3 version as it has inferior keys.
Used is fine as long as it isn't beat up - I trust second hand gear from the users around here far more than I do from eBay. Currently using gray which I love but any color would be fine.
Used is fine as long as it isn't beat up - I trust second hand gear from the users around here far more than I do from eBay. Currently using gray which I love but any color would be fine.