WTB: Super cheap (non-working is fine) mobo w/M.2 slot

sinisterDei

sinisterDei

[H]ard|Gawd
Yes, odd as it sounds I'm in the market for the cheapest motherboard I can find, up to and including motherboards that are electrically dead.

My only requirement is that they have a PCIe M.2 slot and that visually things look OK.

I need to take some pictures of M.2 NVMe drives mounted in a M.2 slot and I don't want to disassemble my test bench every time to do it. Plus, I'm not sure my test bench would fit into my lightbox.

Nothing else about the board matters - visual appearance, having a M.2 slot, and being as cheap as possible are the only things I care about!
 
