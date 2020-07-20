WTB: Super cheap (non-working is fine) mobo w/M.2 slot

sinisterDei
Yes, odd as it sounds I'm in the market for the cheapest motherboard I can find, up to and including motherboards that are electrically dead.
My only requirement is that they have a PCIe M.2 slot and that visually things look OK.
I need to take some pictures of M.2 NVMe drives mounted in a M.2 slot and I don't want to disassemble my test bench every time to do it. Plus, I'm not sure my test bench would fit into my lightbox.
Nothing else about the board matters - visual appearance, having a M.2 slot, and being as cheap as possible are the only things I care about!
