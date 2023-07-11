WTB: Steam Deck

waderunner
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2013
- Messages
- 1,132
I'd like to try mobile gaming, and since I have a big Steam library already, a deck seems like the way to go.
Looking for someing $300 or under (PayPal G & S), shipped to WA state. So likely an unmodded 64GB version in good working and cosmetic condition, with the original case.
I have good trading history.
Please let me know if you've got something you'd like to sell.
