WTB: Steam Deck

W

waderunner

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2013
Messages
1,132
I'd like to try mobile gaming, and since I have a big Steam library already, a deck seems like the way to go.

Looking for someing $300 or under (PayPal G & S), shipped to WA state. So likely an unmodded 64GB version in good working and cosmetic condition, with the original case.

I have good trading history.

Please let me know if you've got something you'd like to sell.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top