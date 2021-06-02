WTB: Steam/Battlenet GCs FT/S: Apple Watch Ultra, 14" MacBook Pro, Corsair H150i Pro, Drop CTRL

F

flotz

Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2015
Messages
940
Hi folks,

WTB:
  • Steam or BattleNet Gift Cards. Looking to see how disappointing the new COD:MW2 game is.

Got a few items for trade & sale. Thanks for looking.

FOR SALE / TRADE:
  • Apple Watch Ultra with Orange Alpine Loop. AC+ expires September 2024. $750 shipped.
    • Worn for 96 hours. Awesome watch but realized I used it exactly the same way I did as my S4. AC+ expires September 2024
  • Apple MacBook Pro 14". 8C/4C M1 Pro. AppleCare+ Expires on Mar 29, 2025. Looking for $1550 shipped.
    • 16GB RAM. 512GB Storage.
  • Looking for $450+ shipping.
    • Originally bought for a dumb friend who ended up paying $850 for a halo edition.
  • Corsair H150i Pro RGB 360mm CPU cooler. CIB, used w/ my 9900k at 4.9GHz. $80 + shipping.
  • Drop CTRL keyboard w/ MX Browns. Used, bought from fellow forum member. Looking for $140 Shipped CONUS.
  • Fitbit Charge 3 - 2 Chargers + wristbands - Free with a purchase, just let me know you want it.

Let me know if you have any questions.


All prices are net (fee-less payments ONLY) & OBO.
G&S PAYMENTS FROM ANYONE WITH NO HEATWARE OR PURCHASE/SALE FEEDBACK IS NOT ACCEPTED.
(If you didn’t read any of this and send payment via G&S, I will refund you what I receive but PayPal keeps the fee. You have been warned.)
I am more than happy to send you videos or have a FaceTime/video call to show you that all items are in perfect working condition.

Thank you.
Heat is in my sig. 100% positive, 65+ and counting



SOLD/Traded ITEMS:
  • Alienware Prebuilt with RTX 3080 Sold to a member at cost.
  • ThinkPad X1 Carbon sold to a member.
  • EVGA 3080 XC3 Hybrid. Sold locally.
  • EVGA 3060 XC Bundle from Antonline. ALL BNIB. Looking for $696 + Shipping CONUS.Comes with the items below. Sold TO rewted.
  • Nvidia RTX 3070 Founders Edition. Trade for EVGA or Founders edition 3080. Will add $$ on top to even out value. Traded w/ kirbyrj.
  • EVGA 3080Ti FTW3 HydroCopper. Willing to trade for an EVGA non-LHR 3060Ti, 3070, 3080 or 3090 or PS5 + $$/GPU. I will expect some $$ if lower tier card, will add on top for 3090. BNIB. Traded w/ the_real_7.
  • Xbox One X. CIB. Mint condition. Upgraded to XSX. $275 Shipped. Or trade for a OLED Switch + $$. SOLD to Joust
  • Apple M1 iPad Pro 12.9" Space Grey + Black Apple Magic KB + White Apple Smart Folio + Apple Pencil 2 Bundle.
  • Keychron K2 Keyboard, RGB, mint. Sold to ChrisTX12
  • Aorus z390 Master + 9900K combo. Ran at 4.9 all cores with 360mm AIO. $300 + shipping. Sold to lopoetve, waiting for go ahead to ship per buyer's request.
  • EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 12GB. Sold at cost elsewhere.
  • Xbox Series X - CIB. Sold locally.
  • Nintendo switch.OG model, XAW1005XXXXXX serial. Comes complete in box. Should be hackable due to low serial #, I have NOT attempted to do so, console is NOT banned
  • Xbox Series X - BNIB, sealed, bought from a fellow [H]. Sold to a member.
 

Attachments

  • 1632589249871.png
    1632589249871.png
    61 KB · Views: 0
  • 1633742866685.png
    1633742866685.png
    58 KB · Views: 0
  • 1633742960092.png
    1633742960092.png
    58 KB · Views: 0
  • 3090hybrid warranty.JPG
    3090hybrid warranty.JPG
    62.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 3090hybrid warranty2.JPG
    3090hybrid warranty2.JPG
    61.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
F

flotz

Gawd
Joined
May 12, 2015
Messages
940
Alienware Prebuilt with RTX 3080 Sold to a member at cost

Bump.
 
Last edited:
P

pclausen

Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
696
Would you be interested in trading for a 3080Ti?

I have a couple of those as follows:

EVGA 12G-P5-3958-KR RTX 3080 Ti XC3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING
EVGA 12G-P5-3967-KR RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING
 
S

scgt1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
5,454
Did I miss the 2042 code? I see it in the title but not in the body nor recent posts?
 
D

doox00

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2005
Messages
3,332
I have one brand new in sealed box, sell for cost + paypal, shipping fees and a coffee. $420.00 :)
 
  • Like
Reactions: flotz
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top