WTB: SSD & ECC Ram

S

Silvers24

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 11, 2007
Messages
478
May not be to well detailed, but I am looking for two SSD's identical, cheap around 60GB or 120GB.
And I need ECC ram. The system I need the ram for is a ThinkServer (lenovo) TS140.
Either one x4 stick, or maybe two, or one x8 stick. It has 4GB atm. (Its DDR3)
(I am not sure with a server, if having two dimms makes a difference vs having just one. As I am not going to max out the system.)

Paying Paypal, HMU pls. Heat should be in Sig.
Thanks. :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top