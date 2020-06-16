WTB: Sprint smartphone

Hey all,
I'm looking to upgrade my daughter's iPhone 5c (!) to something a bit better. I have her on a Sprint Ting line.
Any Sprint or unlocked phones out there? I'm looking to get something fairly reasonable, and will entertain any offers!
I have heatware under Triolent. Thanks!
