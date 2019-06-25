WTB: Specific retro parts from 2004(ish)

Hello, I'm trying to re-build my very first Gaming PC from 2004(ish) and hoping somebody has these parts laying around, I have't had much luck on ebay... so here goes:
SOYO SY-CK8 DRAGON PLUS 754 NVIDIA nForce3 150 ATX AMD Motherboard:
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813139135
Raidmax RX-520XPW Power Supply (Any Wattage but has to be chrome with the blue window)
http://www.silentpcreview.com/article225-page1.html
Compucase LX-6A19
View attachment 170096
