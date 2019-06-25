WTB: Specific retro parts from 2004(ish)

Last edited:
***Bump*** I know somebody's got something in a basement, closet, attic....
 
I have the parts from my first build but my Mobo is shot ( blown caps) and the company is now defunct (Abit). that was a great board though. IC7-G Max2 Advance. originlly I had it in a Thermaltake Xaser 3 in blue which was a beast of a case, swapped it later with an Antec superlanboy.
 
Lol ... Thanks to newegg order history I could probably do this as well... But what will you do with it?
 
I wish you luck finding one of these. IIRC, SOYO was hit hard by the capacitor plague back in the days.
 
If the board just has some blown caps, why not just replace them? Replacing caps isf not really that difficult.
 
Hmm I think I still 2 Soyo socket A boards and one Soyo P4 (can’t remember socket) board, sadly no 754 though.

I might still have one of the those PSUs though! If I still have it, it was chrome with the see-through blue and I think 400w.

Only bad news is that I have these parts stored in a relatives garage out of state. I’ll be visiting sometime in next few weeks and I can check for you then.
 
SamuelL421 said:
Hmm I think I still 2 Soyo socket A boards and one Soyo P4 (can’t remember socket) board, sadly no 754 though.

I might still have one of the those PSUs though! If I still have it, it was chrome with the see-through blue and I think 400w.

Only bad news is that I have these parts stored in a relatives garage out of state. I’ll be visiting sometime in next few weeks and I can check for you then.
Hey that PSU would be awesome! Keep me posted
 
I've got a pile of Creative Labs SoundBlaster cards if anyone is looking to add one to a retro build.
 
