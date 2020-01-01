WTB: Socket 478 motherboard

    I am looking to do a retro build, I have a nice northwood pentium 4 on the 800mhz FSB w/ HT that I want to run.

    I have memory and CPU, I need a decent board to run it, obviously not looking to spend a fortune. hoping like 30 bucks or close to that.

    a few preferences but not exact requirements (Show me what u got)

    Must run above CPU
    Prefer 4 memory slots but not required
    prefer 3+ PCI slots
    AGP 8x or better
    Dont care if its Atx, mATX

    Eventually need a video card so if you have a nice agp your not using you could also hit me up about that!
     
  2. Jan 1, 2020 at 11:54 AM #2
    Let me see what I have at home. I know I have a Intel 865 chipset board in micro ATX but I don't know if it has your required PCI slots.
     
