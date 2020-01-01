WTB: Socket 478 motherboard

I am looking to do a retro build, I have a nice northwood pentium 4 on the 800mhz FSB w/ HT that I want to run. I have memory and CPU, I need a decent board to run it, obviously not looking to spend a fortune. hoping like 30 bucks or close to that. a few preferences but not exact requirements (Show me what u got) Must run above CPU Prefer 4 memory slots but not required prefer 3+ PCI slots AGP 8x or better Dont care if its Atx, mATX Eventually need a video card so if you have a nice agp your not using you could also hit me up about that!