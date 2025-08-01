  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Socket 478 cooler/ide hard drive

H

Haswellbeast

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 5, 2025
Messages
470
I am almost ready with my low end pentium 4 setup, but I still need a cooler. I thought I might have been able to adapt an AMD "clip style" cooler to it, but it looks tough. Id prefer an Intel copper core one, but if you can get me a basic one for cheap, I would still be interested.

Also, I need an ide hard drive to get anywhere with my pentium 4 system, as I have exactly 0 ide drives or cables
 
Last edited:
I probably have several 478 coolers, but wont be able to check till late Sunday. I do have several 3.5" IDE drives.
 
