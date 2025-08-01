WTB: Socket 478 cooler/ide hard drive

Haswellbeast
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2025
- Messages
- 470
I am almost ready with my low end pentium 4 setup, but I still need a cooler. I thought I might have been able to adapt an AMD "clip style" cooler to it, but it looks tough. Id prefer an Intel copper core one, but if you can get me a basic one for cheap, I would still be interested.
Also, I need an ide hard drive to get anywhere with my pentium 4 system, as I have exactly 0 ide drives or cables
Also, I need an ide hard drive to get anywhere with my pentium 4 system, as I have exactly 0 ide drives or cables
Last edited: