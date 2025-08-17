WTB: Small Form Factor System (similar size to HP MicroServer)

AmongTheChosenX
Primary use case will be a backup storage server, thus needs to hold at least 4x 3.5" HDDs. Would also like to run 2 active VMs and 1 passive VM on the device (secondary AD controller, Secondary Exchange Server, replicated copy of Load Balancer VM), so will need likely 48GB of RAM minimum
Age of system isn't necessarily a factor, does not have to be pretty, but microserver size would be ideal so that I can place it in a corner. Something similar to this build (missed it on Marketplace, kicking myself now).
