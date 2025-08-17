  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Small Form Factor System (similar size to HP MicroServer)

A

AmongTheChosenX

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Sep 24, 2007
Messages
7,217
Primary use case will be a backup storage server, thus needs to hold at least 4x 3.5" HDDs. Would also like to run 2 active VMs and 1 passive VM on the device (secondary AD controller, Secondary Exchange Server, replicated copy of Load Balancer VM), so will need likely 48GB of RAM minimum

Age of system isn't necessarily a factor, does not have to be pretty, but microserver size would be ideal so that I can place it in a corner. Something similar to this build (missed it on Marketplace, kicking myself now).

1755407433406.png
 
