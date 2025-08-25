Wtb: single fan rtx 3050 or rtx 3060

Heatware under mnewxcvheatware
Looking for a single fan rtx 3060 12gb
Or
Single fan rtx 3050 with either no pcie power connector or with a 6 pin ( not looking for 8 pin power connector models). Can be 6gb or 8gb.
Pm me with the model you have and your asking price shipped
