WTB: Setup for HTPC that can play 4K, also BlueIris server..

I have a PC that I have hooked up to my TV (HDMI) that I use for a lot.. It runs Kodi, Plex, Sonarr, Radarr, Sabnzb, and BlueIris..



Current setup is a Gigabyte B75M-D3H Mobo / Intel Core I5-2500K / 8GB Memory / NVidia GT 1030.. I'm maxing out on my CPU and Memory often (especially when using BlueIris)..



I have a 500GB SSD with the OS and that's where BlueIris DB sits.. I have (4) additional HDDs (1) internal and (3) external / usb that are for my media.. I am running FlexRaid for storage pooling capabilities but I believe the "Raid" part of it is jacked and the author of the software is no longer..



Want to get something that will play 4k flawlessly and dont want to be maxing out my CPU and memory. .I also have some friends connecting for Plex media.. When that happens and I'm watching something I can notice a stutter every once in a while (not sure if that's disk i/o or cpu/mem)..



Thanks