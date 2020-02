Hi, currently wanting to create a new build and am looking for a Seasonic PSU (Preferably modular). It's going in a new budget Ryzen build. Have all the parts except for the CPU(Going for a Ryzen 1600x or higher) and the PSU. Budget for the PSU is ~$100 or less and I have Paypal. Send me info on what you have, not looking for anything extreme and probably not overclocking anything in my system either.