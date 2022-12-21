WTB: Seasonic 12VHPWR Modular Cable (for RTX 4090)

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,315
Hi guys,

I have a Seasonic SSR-1000TR PSU - looking for the Seasonic 600W cable so I can chuck the NVIDIA adapter.

Let me know your price!

Thanks!
Eric
 
Vile

Vile

Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2002
Messages
811
I am also on the search to buy a Seasonic 12VHPWR cable. I emailed Seasonic support to ask about when we could buy an official Seasonic one.
In case any of this is helpful, here is the reply to my email.

I've been frequently checking the BTOS link, but no luck so far and it's always been OOS.

Thank you for contacting Seasonic.

For a 12VHPWR cable and depending on where you are in the world:
  1. For Europe: Seasonic 12VHPWR cable is expected to be available beginning of 2023.
  2. For USA/Canada (and few others countries our partner can ship to): Our 12VHPWR cable will be available by end of November, beginning of December directly here: https://www.btosinte.com/Seasonic-12VHPWR-Modular-Cable-SS-12VHPWR.htm
  3. For any other countries: We do not have specific schedule so we can recommend to also check Cablemod.com as they have a compatible cable for both our PSU and new RTX 4000: https://store.cablemod.com/product-...knq3UEa8zXaUY5ud_N7VJ4vHYpIjX7FLvLy5wRL-jCjt0
For Cablemod, you can select either the 3x or 4x 8-pin to 12VHPWR version knowing that the 4x version is made where the 4th 8-pin connector is only there for redundancy.

Any other question, please let us know.
Thank you.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top