WTB: Seasonic 12VHPWR Modular Cable (for RTX 4090)

Thank you for contacting Seasonic.
For a 12VHPWR cable and depending on where you are in the world:
For Cablemod, you can select either the 3x or 4x 8-pin to 12VHPWR version knowing that the 4x version is made where the 4th 8-pin connector is only there for redundancy.
- For Europe: Seasonic 12VHPWR cable is expected to be available beginning of 2023.
- For USA/Canada (and few others countries our partner can ship to): Our 12VHPWR cable will be available by end of November, beginning of December directly here: https://www.btosinte.com/Seasonic-12VHPWR-Modular-Cable-SS-12VHPWR.htm
- For any other countries: We do not have specific schedule so we can recommend to also check Cablemod.com as they have a compatible cable for both our PSU and new RTX 4000: https://store.cablemod.com/product-...knq3UEa8zXaUY5ud_N7VJ4vHYpIjX7FLvLy5wRL-jCjt0
Any other question, please let us know.
Thank you.