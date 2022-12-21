WTB: Seasonic 12VHPWR Modular Cable (for RTX 4090)





For a 12VHPWR cable and depending on where you are in the world:

For Europe: Seasonic 12VHPWR cable is expected to be available beginning of 2023. For USA/Canada (and few others countries our partner can ship to): Our 12VHPWR cable will be available by end of November, beginning of December directly here: https://www.btosinte.com/Seasonic-12VHPWR-Modular-Cable-SS-12VHPWR.htm For any other countries: We do not have specific schedule so we can recommend to also check Cablemod.com as they have a compatible cable for both our PSU and new RTX 4000: https://store.cablemod.com/product-...knq3UEa8zXaUY5ud_N7VJ4vHYpIjX7FLvLy5wRL-jCjt0 For Cablemod, you can select either the 3x or 4x 8-pin to 12VHPWR version knowing that the 4x version is made where the 4th 8-pin connector is only there for redundancy.



Any other question, please let us know.

Thank you. Thank you for contacting Seasonic.For a 12VHPWR cable and depending on where you are in the world:For Cablemod, you can select either the 3x or 4x 8-pin to 12VHPWR version knowing that the 4x version is made where the 4th 8-pin connector is only there for redundancy.Any other question, please let us know.Thank you. Click to expand...

I am also on the search to buy a Seasonic 12VHPWR cable. I emailed Seasonic support to ask about when we could buy an official Seasonic one.In case any of this is helpful, here is the reply to my email.I've been frequently checking the BTOS link, but no luck so far and it's always been OOS.