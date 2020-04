You'll probably have better luck over at VCFed.Something else to look at would be 68 pin SCSI drives and use a passive adapter. I've done this with several of my macs as the original drives died. IIRC, you can have up to 2 GB HFS paritions on 68k machines, and make multiple partitions on larger drives. You won't get any higher throughput, SCSI on most 68k macs is potato slow.