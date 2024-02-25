WTB: Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XTX (or trade 4080 SUPER TUF)

Hi all -
Looking to get into a Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XTX. Just this model, please.
Have cash and various NVIDIA high end GPUs for trade - maybe you’re ready to move to team green?
$800 for one shipped or we can possibly trade + cash for a RTX 4080 SUPER TUF…
EDIT: ended up setting up a trade with [Ion] - my 4090 FE for his 4080 SUPER with cash.
EDIT2: bumping back up because I still want this card for one of my other rigs. 4090 FE is being traded, but 4080 SUPER TUF bought on launch day with receipt at Micro Center is available.
