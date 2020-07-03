[WTB] Samsung Syncmaster 214T or Dell 2007FP / Visual C++ 6.0

7/10/20 - ALSO looking for a complete (or mostly complete) boxed copy of Visual C++ 6.0. Standard or professional, box doesn't need to be perfect but not mangled -- it's for a video project.

Looking for a Syncmaster 214T or dell 2007FPb (the 4:3 aspect ratio 1600x1200 version, NOT 16:10) in decent condition.. building a little homebrew arcade cabinet and specifically want one (or both) of these monitors.\\If it's a 2007FP please check the model number so I can see if it's VA or IPS, will take either but IPS is obviously preferredLet me know what you have and share some pics of the screens, test them and verify they are still nice and bright..Give me a price shipped please (NC 28562)