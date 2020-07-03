[WTB] Samsung Syncmaster 214T or Dell 2007FP (NOT WFP)

Mode13

Mode13

Gawd
Joined
Jun 11, 2018
Messages
826
Looking for a Syncmaster 214T or dell 2007FPb (the 4:3 aspect ratio 1600x1200 version, NOT 16:10) in decent condition.. building a little homebrew arcade cabinet and specifically want one (or both) of these monitors.

Let me know what you have and share some pics of the screens, test them and verify they are still nice and bright..

Give me a price shipped please (NC 28562)
 
Last edited:
Richneerd

Richneerd

Gawd
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
580
Mode13 said:
Looking for a dell 2007FPb (the 4:3 aspect ratio 1600x1200 version, NOT 16:10) in decent condition.. building a little homebrew arcade cabinet and specifically want this monitor for it.

Have already bought 2 from ebay and both sellers ended up sending me the 2007WFP... There is yet another seller that just listed hundreds of them but thought I'd see if anybody here would have one they can confirm is the correct monitor..

Let me know what you have and the model number / revision (early ones are VA, later are IPS --- much prefer IPS but either is ok price dependent)...

Give me a price shipped please (NC 28562)
Click to expand...
I have it, let me check the prices.

I'll get back to you.

Thanks!
 
Mode13

Mode13

Gawd
Joined
Jun 11, 2018
Messages
826
Where the ancient monitors at!!!

There is a guy selling a pile of them for $80 a pop shipped on ebay, unknown if va or ips and unknown power on hours / brightness so I'm still waiting on some folks here to turn one or two up

MINUS key + Menu key + Power, let go of all three buttons, hit MINUS again after it powers on --> How many hours has yours been used?
Does it still get nice and bright?
Pic of model number ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top