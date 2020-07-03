[WTB] Samsung Syncmaster 214T or Dell 2007FP (NOT WFP)

Mode13
Looking for a Syncmaster 214T or dell 2007FPb (the 4:3 aspect ratio 1600x1200 version, NOT 16:10) in decent condition.. building a little homebrew arcade cabinet and specifically want one (or both) of these monitors.
Let me know what you have and share some pics of the screens, test them and verify they are still nice and bright..
Give me a price shipped please (NC 28562)
