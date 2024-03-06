WTB Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Broken)

Hi all,
Yes, you read correctly. I am looking to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 (preferred Unlocked). I am looking for the cheapest possible device. This device can have a completely broken/non-working screen/cracked/shattered/not charging etc. As long as the motherboard is still working and is not account locked, I am fine with it.
Any variant of storage is capacity is fine. Am not interested in Plus, Ultra or FE. Just the standard S21 5G.
Heat in sig.
Best,
Chris
