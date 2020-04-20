WTB: Samsung A50 and an iPhone

DonInKansas

Jun 29, 2007
6,100
Kids phone's battery have both gone to pot so gonna see if I can upgrade them on the cheap. Of course each kid prefers different brands. 😂. Need them unlocked and CDMA compatible.

Not looking to spend more than $200 on either phone. Want phones with good battery life left. Let me know what you have.

Heat as DonInKansas.
 
