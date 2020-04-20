WTB Ryzen set up and wireless mouse

Looking for 3600 or better, MB, at least 16 gig mem.
I can get this rig, no mem for $303.00 https://www.newegg.com/Product/ComboDealDetails?ItemList=Combo.3958899&Description=3rd gen ryzen motherboard
So this is the type of deal I am looking for with mem.
I will have a Gigabyte Windforce GTX 980 available for trade.
Wanted, wireless mouse, need full size good unit but not expensive, $20.00 shipped or so. I am trying to find a good gaming mouse but don't need really high end, just a good solid unit.
