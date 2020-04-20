WTB Ryzen MB, CPU, Mem combo

Looking for 3600 or better, MB, at least 16 gig mem.
Hoping to get past the 450, but price and package make a difference.
I can get a $255.00 370 and a 3600 for $255.00 at the Egg.
$300.00 shipped max unless you are interested in a Gigabyte Windforce GTX 980 available for trade.
Hoping to get past the 450, but price and package make a difference.
I can get a $255.00 370 and a 3600 for $255.00 at the Egg.
$300.00 shipped max unless you are interested in a Gigabyte Windforce GTX 980 available for trade.
Last edited: