WTB: Ryzen CPU and itx mobo

Would you consider a Gigabyte B450 Pro Wi-fi and Ryzen 5 2600 an upgrade? If yes, I have this combo, but it's very picky about memory. My EVGA Memory (2x8GB) only works on it as 2133 speed, can't get XMP profile of 3200 to work. But if that doesn't deter you from buying it, they are yours for $225 for the whole three items.