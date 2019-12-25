WTB: Ryzen CPU and itx(matx mobo

DonInKansas

DonInKansas

Looking to catch a Ryzen CPU and smaller Mobo for around $200. Let me know what you have.

Heat as DonInKansas.
 
J

JCNiest5

Would you consider a Gigabyte B450 Pro Wi-fi and Ryzen 5 2600 an upgrade? If yes, I have this combo, but it's very picky about memory. My EVGA Memory (2x8GB) only works on it as 2133 speed, can't get XMP profile of 3200 to work. But if that doesn't deter you from buying it, they are yours for $225 for the whole three items.
 
DonInKansas

DonInKansas

JC I'll keep it in consideration. Just trying to get a sense of what's out there as people open their Christmas presents.
 
J

JCNiest5

My XMP problem may be because the EVGA memory kit is not on Gigabyte's QVL list.
 
horrorshow

horrorshow

HAL_404 said:
my Corsair DDR4 is on the list and XMP doesn't work on the Tomahawk Max board but I can set it manually
My G.Skill Ripjaws runs at XMP on the Tomahawk Max no prob, just a heads up.

(That might have more to do with the 3000's series though....)
 
K

kirbyrj

JCNiest5 said:
My XMP problem may be because the EVGA memory kit is not on Gigabyte's QVL list.
Set the XMP, then manually down clock the memory to 2933Mhz using the XMP timings. Should work. The memory controller is not strong enough to run at 3200. The actual RAM is fine.
 
