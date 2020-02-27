WTB: Ryzen 7 3700x | 1TB WD SN550 SSD

Just shopping around... Building new Ryzen system.

1) Ryzen 7 3700x cpu

2) 1TB WD SN550 SSD.


Looking for a good deal otherwise will probably buy online.

Lmk.
 
I want to bump mine to 2tb. Let me check prices I might sell you mine. Its a e12 1tb from Microcenter.
 
I have an inland premium 1TB (3100 MB/s & 1900 MB/s). I can sell for $105 shipped. Has not been opened.
 
Thanks so much. I already purchased one E12 phison SSD. I was looking for two ssds and I think I am going to focus on finding a Samsung NVMe for the last one.
 
Retsam said:
Thanks for the heads up. I did see that. I really dont want a geek squad 90-day warranty refurb ssd though. ;)
Understandable but I bet they are just returns, probably still have Samsung warranty. Could buy and check serial number. Return if not. But may not be worth it. Good luck!
 
EnderW said:
Understandable but I bet they are just returns, probably still have Samsung warranty. Could buy and check serial number. Return if not. But may not be worth it. Good luck!
I was thinking that. Samsung warranty does go by serial number if I am not mistaken. My worry is they pull some bestbuy geek squad bullshit and plaster their own stickers on top of the original serial number so you cant see it. I dont think they would update warranty period with samsung would they? I can definitvely say I do not want a 90-day warranty heavily used samsung ssd.
 
Retsam said:
Thanks but I am trying to stay in the $100-150 range so that would probably be out of the question.
I mistakenly thought 970 pro. I have 1tb 960 Pro if interested. Purchased 2017 from Amazon for $498 (Yeah..). 10tb written, 100% life according to crystal disk. I used it as my windows install, game files were on HDD. I don't do large file transfers I only gamed. These are good for 800tbw++. Warranty is 5 years from purchase date and under 800tbw. So a crap ton of life left. Will include invoice for warranty.

$150 shipped.
 
Not too many people selling modern hardware. I've noticed this is the trend. Lots of hardware from several generations ago.
 
Anyone with a WD SN550 with minimal use for a good price? Sounds like a strange request. Apparently they are very good main/OS/Game ssds.
 
